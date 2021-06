PETALING JAYA: There is no place for ethnic-based policies in the matter of contract officers or any other policies in the Ministry of Health (MOH), three health organisations said today.

The Islamic Medical Association of Malaysia (IMAM), Persatuan Kesihatan IKRAM Malaysia (IKRAM Health) and Malaysian Society for Occupational Safety and Health (MSOSH) in a joint press statement said they were alarmed and concerned by a proposal to give preference to bumiputra graduates in MOH’s recruitment process.

“The suggestion by few associations in the press statement smacks of racist nuances, preferring bumiputra doctors above their colleagues in solving the problem plaguing Contract Doctors,” they said today.

“Apart from a few isolated reports, the medical fraternity in Malaysia has otherwise been blessed with a harmonious multi-ethnic, multi-religious and multi-cultural co-existence.

“Our teachers and professors have been of all races as has been our patients. The rakyat patient only wish to be treated to the best that we are capable of, no matter the colour or creed of the healer.”

They said it is part and parcel of oath as a Muslim Physician.

“Therefore, make us worthy of this favoured station with honor, dignity and piety so that we may devote our lives in serving mankind, poor or rich, literate or illiterate, Muslim or non-Muslim, black or white with patience and tolerance with virtue and reverence, with knowledge and vigilance, with Thy love in our hearts and compassion for Thy servants, Thy most precious creation,” they pointed out.

“We need the best to serve our rakyat who are like us, of all colours and persuasions. We are of the view that the Contract Officers should be given permanent posts with either pension or EPF for at least 15 years from graduation as earlier agreed upon by the PSD and the MOH. This is to allow them to become full-fledged consultants during this time period.”

The organisations said there is no other Ministry that has contract posts for professionals except for the Health Ministry. This obviously a glaring anomaly and discrimination, they pointed out.

“In the current devastating pandemic, it is these young doctors who have sacrificed the utmost. They were at the font-lines, in full PPE gears, for long hours, on calls and distanced from their loved ones. They cannot work from home in contrast to their colleagues in other ministries.

“They work while others sleep, often missing their meals and multi-tasking as clinicians, clerical officers, vaccinators, counselors and contact tracers. It is they who are solving the day-to-day sufferings of the rakyat, at the frontline of this bitter war against Covid-19. And they serve with no discrimination of color or creed. For pain, suffering and death does not recognise skin color nor religious beliefs,” they added.