No plan for special Aidilfitri SOP: Dr Zaliha

KULAI: The government does not plan to set any special standard operating procedures (SOP) for the public to prevent and control the spread of Covid-19 during the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix) said this is because the number of Covid-19 cases in the country is still under control.

“It’s true that the number of Covid-19 cases has increased, but they are still under control.

“We need not panic despite there being an increase such as the Omicron sub-variant. Maybe it is contagious but its level of severity is still very low,” she told a media conference after visiting Hospital Temenggong Seri Maharaja Tun Ibrahim, here, today.

Also present was Deputy Communications and Digital Minister Teo Nie Ching, who is also the Kulai Member of Parliament.

Dr Zaliha said this when asked to comment if the government plans to come up with any special SOP in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration.

However, she encouraged the public, especially those with symptoms, to wear face masks.

Meanwhile, on the appointment of a new Health director-general to replace Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, who will retire tomorrow, she said it would be announced soon.

“As to who will replace Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham, I ask for patience. We have the names of the potential replacements... I will announce soon,” she said. - Bernama