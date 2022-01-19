No plan to close prayer gap in congregational prayers - Aminuddin

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government has no plans to close the gap for the formation of rows (saf) during congregational prayers in mosques and surau in the state, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said he has yet to receive any views from the relevant parties on the matter thus far, apart from taking into account the current situation of COVID-19 infection in the state, which still recorded about 100 cases daily.

“There are elderly individuals praying at the mosque and the infectivity is high which is life-threatening and at risk of being infected. I think looking after our health is more important now,” he told reporters after chairing the state executive council (exco) meeting here today.

Several states, including Perlis, have allowed congregants to close the gap for the rows (saf) formation during congregational prayers in mosques and surau, while Johor has reduced the physical distancing between congregants from one metre to half a metre apart. - Bernama