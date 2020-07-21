No plan to postpone school reopening: Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has no plans to postpone the reopening of schools despite the increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases reported both locally and globally, according to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that reopening of schools will continue as decided earlier.

“Still with the previous decision. However, if there is a case detected in school or in any sector, we will make a decision then,” he said during a press conference on the development of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) at the Parliament building, here today.

The reopening of schools began with Forms Five and Upper Six students on June 24, followed by preschoolers on July 1, with Forms One to Four and Lower Six students, and Years 5 and 6 pupils on July 15, while pupils in Years One to Four are scheduled to return to school tomorrow with the strict standard operating procedures (SOP) set.

However, the opening sparked concern among some parents as children are at risk of being susceptible to the Covid-19 infection. - Bernama