No plans to compel large companies to join Payung Rahmah initiative: Salahuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has no plans to compel large companies in the country to participate in the Payung Rahmah initiative, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

He said, however, they were encouraged to offer various packages under the initiative to help lower the cost of living for the people.

“There is no need to make it mandatory because when we first implemented the initiative, we already held engagement sessions with industry players and many voluntarily offered Rahmah packages to help those affected by the rising cost of living.

“It started with Menu Rahmah and then expanded to the food industry, clothing boutiques, supermarkets and healthcare industry. Although there are concerns that this initiative is temporary, I am confident it will continue to get support. This was proven today when AirAsia became one of our strategic partners.”

He said this in a press conference after launching the Payung Rahmah initiative by Air Asia Superapp at KL Sentral here.

Salahuddin said as of June 30, a total of 2,922 food operators nationwide had taken part in the Payung Rahmah initiative, while 19 supermarkets and chain supermarkets implemented the Rahmah Sales programme at 215 parliamentary constituencies.

“As for the Rahmah Package, it involves nine strategic partners, and we have also distributed 75,842 Rahmah Baskets throughout the country,” he said. - Bernama