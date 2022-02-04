No plans to have specific SOPs for tarawih prayer - Idris

PUTRAJAYA: The government has no plans to introduce a specific standard operating procedures (SOP) for tarawih prayers in mosques and suraus during Ramadan this year, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Idris Ahmad.

He said the existing SOPs on congregational prayers in mosques and suraus were also applicable for tarawih prayers.

“The SOP set by the Health Ministry must be complied with at all times and so far, there is no specific (SOP) for tarawih prayers,“

“The SOPs have to be observed during prayers or in a restaurant,” he told reporters after launching the 2022 National Prayer Month here today.

Among the existing SOPs for congregational prayers in mosques and suraus is that all members of the congregation are required to bring their own prayer mat and to wear face mask.

There should also be physical distancing of at least one metre apart when performing the prayer.

On the spread of a teaching involving the dreams of a man from Pakistan by a group known as Gerakan Akhir Zaman (Gaza) in the country, Idris said the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) had been instructed to investigate the matter.

“We will take action, like in the case of the teaching of Perjalanan Mimpi Yang Terakhir (PMYT). If there is report on the deviant teaching in the social media, we will report it to the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission,” he added. - Bernama