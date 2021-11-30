No plans to legalise foreign workers, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no plan to legalise foreign workers, instead the government has introduced the Return Recalibration Programme and Labour Recalibration Programme for the group, said Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M Saravanan(pix).

He said the recalibration programmes were introduced for foreign workers who had valid documents but lost their jobs after their employers went out of business.

“We introduced the Labour Recalibration to enable them to continue working and the Return Recalibration for those who want to return home,” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2022 (Budget 2022) at the committee level for the ministry in the Dewan Rakyat, today.

A total of 22 Members of Parliament from the government, opposition and independent blocs participated in the debate.

An estimated operating expenditure of RM835,666,800 was later approved to the Ministry of Human Resources in the 2022 Budget.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow.-Bernama