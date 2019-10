KUALA LUMPUR: The government does not intend to reimpose travel ban on National Higher Education Fund (PTPTN) loan defaulters, despite low repayment rate, the Dewan Rakyat was told.

Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching (pix) however said the final decision would be made soon after the special committee set up under the ministry completes its study on the new repayment scheme for PTPTN.

“Reintroducing the travel ban was one of the suggestions given to the ministry when we conducted public consultation. But since the new PTPTN mechanism has not been decided by the Cabinet, as such there is no decision yet on this matter.

“However, at this moment, we don’t plan to reimpose the travel ban,” she said during the Question Time, here, today.

Teo was responding to Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PH-Masjid Tanah) who asked if the government plans to reimpose the ban, even if it meant flip-flopping on Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) manifesto.

Mas Ermieyati said this as it was proven to be the best mechanism to recollect loans as practised by the previous Barisan Nasional government.

PH had prior to the 14th General Election promised to defer repayment of PTPTN loans for borrowers earning less than RM4,000 a month and to eliminate the policy of blacklisting defaulters.

The travel ban was since abolished in June last year with about 420,000 names removed from the blacklist.

On how much money money was needed by PTPTN to fund the education loan each year, Teo said on average, it needed between RM3.7 billion to RM4.3 billion annually to finance the education of 180,000 new borrowers and 420,000 existing borrowers.

She added that up to September this year, PTPTN has approved RM72.1 billion of loan to 3.14 million students, RM36.5 billion of which was for public higher education institution student, while the remaining for private institutions.

“And to date, a total of 375,925 borrowers, who are supposed to make loan repayments, have not repaid a single sen,” she said.