PETALING JAYA: Despite the drop in the number of new Covid-19 cases and the relaxation of restriction under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), the government has no plans to reopen its borders yet.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the current standard operating procedure (SOP), that only allows entry to Malaysians returning home from overseas, still applies.

This is after AirAsia Indonesia announced that the low-cost carrier would resume its flight from Surabaya to Kuala Lumpur and Johor Baru beginning May 18.

“No (our borders are not opened yet). We still stick to our policy that foreigners are not allowed entry,” he said in his daily press conference in Putrajaya today.

“I have just spoken to AirAsia, and I told them that if there are (plans for flights into Malaysia), we will not allow non-Malaysians in. Only Malaysians are allowed, and they will be subjected to the 14-day quarantine.

“That’s our policy. So AirAsia Indonesia must adhere to the government’s instructions,” he added.

Yesterday, The Jakarta Post reported AirAsia Indonesia president director Veranita Yosephine as saying that they would resume flight to the two major cities in Malaysia following a decline in cases here.

AirAsia Indonesia has suspended all scheduled flights since April 1 due to the lack of passengers, after its government urged the public to stay at home and avoid travel, amid the threat of Covid-19.

On April, the Indonesian government officially banned all flight to and from the country.

Meanwhile, on reports that six foreigners under Covid-19 investigation have fled a quarantine station in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, Ismail said the police was in the midst of tracking them down.

“It happened before in Selangor Mansion, and the police were able to find and catch them. The same will apply here.

“We will also be looking at our SOP at the quarantine centres, and determine how they managed to flee. If the SOP is not tight enough, we will review it,” he said.