No plans to segregate liquor excise duty collection

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has no plans to segregate the collection of excise duty on liquor products from the Consolidated Fund, Deputy Finance Minister II Yamani Hafez Musa (pix) said.

“No decision has been made by the Ministry of Finance on the matter.

“Currently, other excise duty products such as motor vehicle, cigarettes and tobacco as well as sugary drink products and excise duty proceeds for liquor products are included in the Consolidated Fund and used to cover the government expenditure,” he said during the question and answer session at Parliament today.

He was responding to a supplementary question from Sim Chee Keong (PH-Bukit Mertajam) on whether the government planned to segregate liquor tax revenue from the Consolidated Fund and only use it for development projects for non-Muslims.

From 2010 to September 2021, the government collected a total of RM20.11 billion in excise duty from liquor products with an average annual collection of RM1.68 billion.

The collection of excise duty involves all types of liquor products imported and manufactured in the country. — Bernama