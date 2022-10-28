No policy on non-Malays becoming PM, says analyst

PETALING JAYA: With Britain receiving its first non-white Prime Minister Rishi Sunak just days ago, is multiracial Malaysia prepared to follow suit with a non-Malay premier in time to come?

Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) policy research and international studies director Assoc Prof Dr Azeem Fazwan Ahmad Farouk told theSun that constitutionally, there are no policies barring Malaysians of any race from becoming the prime minister, but the idea of having a non-Malay premier may appear “radical”.

He said the only criteria to fulfil for one to be prime minister is to garner the confidence of the majority of MPs, and the King will make his decision based on this support.

“It may not be against the Constitution but psychologically and socially, it is a tall order and it will not happen anytime soon. This is solely because we have rural weightage in our electoral system, with a majority of political seats from rural areas.

“We cannot also ignore the ethnic and religious sentiments that exist. We cannot pinpoint one political party as responsible for creating these sentiments, but can say that all parties, including the Opposition, are.”

Azeem said the race factor exists even in mature democracies, where it is natural for people to be more comfortable with having a member of their own race head their nation.

He said in the case of Barrack Obama, who was elected as the first black US president, it was unusual and could be considered an anomaly, which might not happen again there anytime soon.

“Regarding Rishi Sunak’s appointment as UK’s premier, depending on how long he will last, I do not think there will be another British Indian becoming a prime minister in the short term after him. It will be tough because 85% of Britain is made up of whites. One’s ethnic background can work for or against him or her.”

Azeem said the first step Malaysia can take is to appoint a non-Malay as deputy prime minister.

“We should work towards this direction by having a deputy premier who is a non-Malay. Barisan Nasional should have done this a long time ago because it was a coalition of different ethnic parties.

“It could have appointed someone from MCA as deputy prime minister. The premier can even have two or three deputies. Nothing prevents him from doing so. It is time to start testing the waters.”

Prominent social activist and economist Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam does not envision a non-Malay being premier in the near future.

“Our founding fathers who built this country wanted a harmonious multiracial society. Even the New Economic Policy was intended to promote a fair, balanced and healthy government.

“Unfortunately, racial divisions were created. Any country that bases policies and planning on race is doomed to decay and decline.”

He said it is crucial for the country to have leaders who condemn racism and religious bigotry at the soonest or else the current situation may lead to multiracial harmony fading away.

Ramon said countries worldwide that embraced multiracialism have succeeded in achieving high development.

“There must be positive policies enforced. All these ideas of pendatang and ketuanan must be regarded as negative and even outlawed.”