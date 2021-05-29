No price hike for Gardenia breads — Rosol

KUALA LUMPUR: Prices of Gardenia breads will remain the same as there will be no price hike beginning June 1.

As such, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid said there is no need for public to worry and panic buy following a viral letter which claims that prices of Gardenia breads will go up from June 1.

Nonetheless, he said, the price increase only involved other products from the company such as kaya spread.

“My officer had checked (the validity) and there was no price increase on various breads but the prices of other products such as kaya spread may go up,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here, today.

The new prices will come into effect simultaneously on the first day of the implementation of the 14-day full lockdown.

“Traders and consumers must be together with the government in the effort to reduce Covid-19 pandemic transmission, which saw record new infections every day.

“We already have useful experience from the first Movement Control Order (MCO). Do not panic buy because the supply of health products such face masks and disinfectants is adequate,” he said. — Bernama