No price hike reported in Perlis, says exco

PADANG BESAR: No price hike has been reported in Perlis since the start of the Movement Control Order (MCO) on March 18 to date, said state Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman Azizan Sulaiman.

He said the enforcers of the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Perlis are constantly monitoring the situation on the ground.

“We hope traders will continue to observe relevant laws by maintaining prices at the current levels as we weather these challenging situations,” he told Bernama, here today.

He added that those who failed to do so would face action under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 201.

Earlier, Azizan presented 3,000 packs of essential goods to Padang Besar constituents, contributed by Communications and Multimedia Deputy Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin who is also Padang Besar MP.

“This contribution is part of Datuk Zahidi’s effort to help residents in Padang Besar who are affected by the spread of Coivid-19.

“All of us, as the elected representatives, are doing our best to help ease the people’s burdens during these trying times,” he added. - Bernama