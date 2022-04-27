No price tags, unverified weighing scales among offences of Ramadan Bazaar traders

KUALA SELANGOR: Failing to display clear price tags and using unverified weighing scales are two main offences recorded among Ramadan bazaar traders in Selangor.

Selangor Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) director Muhamad Zikril Azan Abdullah said the two offences were among 80 cases recorded during the implementation of Op Pantau since April 3.

“Therefore, we will work more closely with the local authorities supervising Ramadan bazaar sites to inform traders on the regulations set.

“Other than Ramadan bazaar, Op Pantau also involves inspections and monitoring at wet markets, supermarkets and retail outlets,” he told reporters after inspecting the implementation of the Aidilfitri Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme at a supermarket here today.

Muhamad Zikril Azan said 9,364 premises had been inspected so far, with seizures worth RM81,171.70 were made and compound notices totalling RM23,000 were issued.

Meanwhile, he said to date, Selangor KPDNHEP recorded 60 cases involving chicken traders and wholesalers since the ceiling price for chicken and eggs were set on Feb 5.

Compounds totalling RM15,000 were issued involving three offences, namely, selling beyond the maximum price (10 cases), failure to use special price tags (49 cases), and one case of no price tags, he added. - Bernama