No problem to declare assets, but not priority now: Muhammad Aiman

SEMENYIH: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Semenyih state by-election Muhammad Aiman Zainali said he has no problem to declare his assets, except his current focus was on the election campaign.

Muhammad Aiman who started his election campaign today would only declare his assets if it was necessary as his current priorities were the campaign and to engage the voters in the constituency.

“I do declare my income tax every year. If I feel the need to declare (my assets) then I will do it. If the issue is not a priority then there is no need to do as such.

“We (PH) are here to carry out our election campaign to all residents in Semenyih, so we are focusing on local issues rather than on me declaring my assets,“ he told reporters after visiting several homes of the elderly in Kampung Pasir, Hulu Semenyih here today.

Muhammad Aiman was commenting on call from Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM) candidate Nik Aziz Afiq Abdul, who declared his assets earlier today, and hoped other candidates in the Semenyih state by-election to do the same.

The other two candidates are Zakaria Hanafi from Barisan Nasional and independent Kuan Chee Heng.

In the meantime, Muhammad Aiman, an engineer, also condemned the actions of certain parties to threaten Kuan for contesting in the by-election as it should not have happened and should be stopped immediately.

“We hope the electoral process will run fairly in accordance with the law and I leave it to the authorities to evaluate and take action,“ he said.

Kuan, also popularly known as Uncle Kentang, as well as the “10-sen man” for providing services such as flea markets, ambulances and taxis to the poor for a symbolic 10 sen, received a death threat last night for contesting in the Semenyih by-election.

On the issue that he cheated by claiming to be a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) holder, based on information available at his LinkedIn account, Muhammad Aiman explained that was a misunderstanding over his academic qualification as well as technical error that was shown on the site.

“Many do not know that I did not obtain a diploma. I fast-tracked, from the matriculation I went straight for my degree and I obtained First Class Honours before I was offered to do my PhD (without taking a master’s degree). I hope that everyone can understand as I never declare that I have a PhD. What I am saying is that I am currently pursuing it (PhD),“ he said. — Bernama