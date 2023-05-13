No problem to disclose assets, says Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today said he has no problem disclosing the wealth that he allegedly obtained while he was Deputy Prime Minister, as requested by Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

The Tambun Member of Parliament said in fact, he was one of the individuals who had declared his assets to prove transparency to the people.

“I am one of the people to declare our assets. The person who did not (declare assets) is him (Tun Mahathir). Recently, I declared a house worth RM11 million in Segambut,” he said when met by reporters after attending the Malaysia Madani Aidilfitri celebration at Datatan Merdeka here today.

Last Monday, Dr Mahathir not only challenged Anwar to disclose his wealth but also accused the Pakatan Harapan chairman of being one of the leaders who helped their cronies. -Bernama