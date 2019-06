GEORGE TOWN: Umno has no problem accepting the leadership of Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi even though he is involved in a number of court cases involving alleged corruption, criminal breach of trust, bribery and money laundering.

Party secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said the party’s constitution, had no provision for “garden leave,“ nor an acting president.

Hence, Ahmad Zahid just decided to take leave to appease at that moment (last year) after some requests for him to step back in view of the political climate, he said.

“I think Umno is fine with Ahmad Zahid returning. I also think that he had discussed it with his deputy (Datuk Seri) Mohamed Hasan, who had performed the role of president while Ahmad Zahid took a break.”

Therefore, the party should welcome Ahmad Zahid with open arms, Annuar told theSun here, when asked to comment on Ahmad Zahid’s announcement earlier that he will resume his post as president of Umno.

He added that whoever was a leader in Umno now was not that important, as the party has decided to function as a team in view of it been relegated to the Opposition.

Ahmad Zahid’s remarks comes in the wake of him being charged with another 33 counts of graft last week, making him the BN leader with the most number of cases to against him - 87 charges in total.

Annuar said the new cases should not be a distraction.

“Its more personal rather than his job as the Umno president.”

“Today marks a year that I was elected – not appointed – by delegates across the nation. This is very significant and important to me. Therefore, I would like to announce that I am ending my leave today. Which means, from today, I will continue my duties as the Umno President,“ Ahmad Zahid said.

He made the announcement at a Hari Raya Aidilfitri open-house in Sungai Sumun, in his Bagan Datok constituency in Perak.