No prohibition on religious speakers appearing on radio, TV

IPOH: The Prime Minister’s Department has never prohibited several religious speakers from appearing on radio and television as alleged by a viral message on social media, it was stated today.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa, who made the statement, advised the speakers to adhere to the three thrusts championed by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government if they want to go on air.

“Speakers and lecturers who want to appear on TV in our programmes must understand the three thrusts we are championing – ‘Rahmatan Lil Alamin’ (Mercy to all Creations), ‘Maqasid Syariah’ (Five Foundational Goals) and the Malaysian Module.

“We welcome them so long as the content of their talks or lectures does not contradict the three matters. It is not that we want to prohibit someone just because we do not like him but it is more to the content,” he said to reporters on the sidelines of the ongoing Amanah National Convention 2018 here.

Mujahid was asked to comment on a viral message on WhatsApp and Facebook alleging that several religious speakers have been prohibited from appearing on radio and TV, among them Ustaz Ahmad Dusuki Abdul Rani; Ustaz Mohd Kazim Elias; Ustaz Shamsul Debat; Ustaz Azhar Idrus and Dr Mohd Ridhuan Tee Abdullah.

He said the matter should not be circulated on social media without basis purely to raise doubts and provocations against PH.

“As I said, so long as there is no contradiction of the three thrusts, the Prime Minister’s Department has never issued any prohibition. Even now, some scholars do not give good opinions but we have never stopped them,” he said.— Bernama