KUALA LUMPUR: There are no proofs of attempts to revive the Sri Lankan-based the Sri Lankan-based Tamil militant group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) in Malaysia, says Klang DAP MP Charles Santiago (pix).

Charles said this following the detention of Seremban Jaya and Gadek assemblymen P. Gunasekaran and G. Saminathan for their alleged involvement with LTTE.

“I am actually baffled with their arrests. The LTTE is already defunct for quite a number of years now. As far as I know, there are no attempt to revive it. So, I’m not sure the motive behind their arrests.

“It definitely raises a lot of questions because even in Sri Lanka, the group do not exist. So, this is shocking, a bit strange and why suddenly?,” he told reporters when met at the Parliament lobby today.

Charles added the party would wait for the police to elaborate further on the probe and clarify this matter soon.

“This group (LTTE) has been disbanded some 10 years ago. There is no network in Malaysia and there is no attempt to raise funds in the country too. For me personally, I feel police are wasting their time with these arrests,” he stressed.

Earlier, Federal Special Branch counter-terrorism’s principal assistant director DCP Datuk Ayub Khan Mydin Pitchay confirmed that two assemblymen were detained for allegedly supporting and promoting the cause of the LTTE.

Ayub said the duo will be probed under Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma).