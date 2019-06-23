No proposal to conduct electoral redelineation: Khalid

SHAH ALAM: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government did not propose to conduct redelineation of electoral boundaries to increase seats for DAP in Parliament, says Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad (pix).

He said the matter would not occur as DAP is not the only party in the PH government.

“These are fairy tales which we have not even heard and discussed ... what we have raised in the cabinet are problems arising from the redelineation carried out by the previous government.

“Why must we give importance to DAP ... If we want to change, we must change in the interest of Amanah (Parti Amanah Negara), Keadilan (Parti Keadilan Rakyat) and Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia),“ he told reporters at the Shah Alam parliamentary constituency and Amanah Aidilfitri open house.

Also present was the Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

Khalid who is Shah Alam MP was commenting on claims by former Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi yesterday that there are moves to amend the constitution to carry out redelineation of electoral boundaries.

Ahmad Zahid said there was a possibility that the additional seats in urban areas would be given to DAP.

“There is no reason for us to amend as we have won the last general election.

“ If we want to amend, it is probably there are flaws but for the time being, there are no plans,” Khalid. — Bernama