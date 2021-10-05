No quarantine for fully vaccinated individuals to enter Sabah — Masidi

KOTA KINABALU: Fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to undergo quarantine to enter Sabah except those coming from abroad, said state Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun (pix).

The Sabah Covid-19 spokesman made the announcement in a tweet in reference to the latest Sabah National Security Council (MKN) SOP on Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan throughout the state issued yesterday.

Based on the SOP, compulsory quarantine has been dropped except for individuals who have not completed their vaccination; symptomatic individuals detected during screening at the checkpoint and those arriving from abroad.

However, each individual who wish to enter Sabah need to obtain police permission to cross state as well as showing a negative result of Covid-19 screening conducted by a clinic and laboratory.

The RTK-Ag Covid-19 test result is only valid for one day while the RT-PCR test is three days before the journey to enter Sabah apart from requiring to fill a health declaration form. — Bernama