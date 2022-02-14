No quarantine needed for Malaysians entering India effective today

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no quarantine requirement for fully-vaccinated Malaysian travelers entering India effective Monday (Feb 14), says Indian High Commission in Malaysia.

Also, the pre flight COVID-19 RT-PCR Test is not mandatory for fully vaccinated travelers arriving in India from Malaysia.

“With the world largest vaccination drive, led by India’s Aatmanirbhar vaccine leadership, and Covid protocols in place, India has relaxed travel restrictions for travelers coming to India from Malaysia. “High Commission of India wishes Malaysian travelers a safe and memorable stay in India,” said the High Commission through a Facebook posting.

While there is no formal mutual recognition of COVID-19 certification signed between Malaysia and India, both governments recognise the vaccination certificates in practice and on the ground.

On Nov 15, India reopened for tourism for the first time since the pandemic where arrivals from all countries were allowed with some restrictions depending on where travelers come from.

According to an article published on CNN Travel, those vaccinated with WHO-recognised vaccines or in countries which have agreements of mutual recognition of vaccine certificates with India do not have to present a test on arrival effective today.

It said this covers 82 countries as of February 10, including the US and the UK, adding that those who do not qualify must still test.

The article said that from today, no arrivals will need to quarantine and instead, international passengers will be requested to “self-monitor their health” for 14 days following their arrival.

All passengers are advised to kindly check the updated travel guidelines before travelling from https://mohfw.gov.in. - Bernama