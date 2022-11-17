No raids conducted on Rafizi’s Invoke, says Customs Dept

PETALING JAYA: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department has denied that it had carried out any raids on Rafizi Ramli’s Invoke Solutions Sdn Bhd.

The Customs Department, in a statement carried by Utusan Malaysia, said that they went there to only deliver a notice.

“There was no raid carried out by Customs. We only handed over a notice to the company in question.

“The notice is a notification for the inspection of documents related to Service Tax, where this company has been registered under the Service Tax Act 2018.

“The inspection of the documents is a routine procedure for the purpose of audit verification as well as advisory services on the SST-02 Statement Declaration that the company has made,“ said the Customs Department.