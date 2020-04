PETALING JAYA: Ramadan bazaar’s nationwide will not be allowed to operate throughout the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, said defence minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

In the daily National Security Council (NSC) press conference today, Ismail Sabri said that this was part of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin’s decision

“Tan Sri Muhyddin Yassin also decided that beauty salons, barbershops and optical outlets will remain closed throughout the MCO period,“ Ismail Sabri said.

“The welfare of students who are currently staying at their campuses will also be taken cared of in terms of food and drinks.”

