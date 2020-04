PUTRAJAYA: There will be no Ramadan bazaar nationwide during the coming fasting month if the movement control order (MCO) is still in effect, says Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

The Senior Minister said this was decided at the special ministerial committee meeting today.

“If the MCO is over, then the National Security Council will prepare an SOP as a guideline for the bazaars.

“This will be decided in due course. But as long as the MCO is enforced, no bazaars will be allowed,” he said.

Ismail’s statement was in response to Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa’s claim on Tuesday that bazaars would not be cancelled but instead adjusted to cater to the needs of the people, especially those in the city areas.

He had said the management of bazaars in the federal territories would be modified to prevent congestion at stalls, adding that his ministry would work on the matter with the relevant parties before making an announcement.

Annuar later clarified that no decision has been made yet on the matter, saying the Health Ministry and the National Security Council had to be consulted first.

The Muslim fasting month this year starts on April 23, just over a week after the movement control order (MCO) tentatively ends on April 14.

The statement by Annuar had raised concerns among medical experts and the public, fearing this could lead to a spike in new Covid-19 cases.

On a separate matter, Ismail Sabri said the authorities will give special consideration to certain cases with regards to the 10km radius travel rule during the MCO.

He while generally the new Federal Gazette on the movement restriction stipulates that those purchasing essential items or seeking medical treatment shall not travel over 10km from home, the conditions were not set in stone.

“The police will use their discretion for each individual case. This also applies for those travelling between states and districts,” he told a press conference, here, today.

His statement comes following grouses from the public that many had to either cancel their medical appointments or asked to turn back, due to having to travel over 10km to the hospital, despite carrying their appointment letters.

Others have also complained of not being able to purchase food items as the nearest store was over the permitted distance limit.

“I have heard of individuals who are forced to cancel their hospital appointments, when health should be our priority.

“So, if the matter involves your health in particular, the authorities will give consideration and allow to pass, even if it’s further than 10km from home,” he said.

Under the Federal Gazette that took effect from April 1, a person is only allowed to travel within 10km of home, whether to buy food or essential items, or to seek treatment and buy medicines.

Ismail Sabri said the government also took note that many Malaysians were flocking front counters in banks to withdraw their money, as they did not want to pay the RM1 surcharge for withdrawals from automated teller machines (ATM).

He said as such, the government has agreed to waive the RM1 charge temporarily, from April 6 until the end of the MCO.