KUCHING: There will be no Ramadan bazaars in the Satok, Semarak and Sukma Ria areas here, this year, to prevent another wave of Covid-19 infections.

The Kuching North City Hall (DBKU), in a statement today said the organising of such bazaars during the current Covid-19 situation, would also hamper the government’s efforts to put an end to the pandemic.

“It is our responsibility to help the government in curbing the spread of Covid-19 by complying with the standard operating procedures (SOP) and the Conditional Movement Control Order that is currently in force,” the statement said.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) on March 25, announced that Ramadan bazaars are allowed to operate in the state in accordance with the Covid-19 prevention SOP set.

JPBN said that before starting operations, the premises are required to obtain approval from the Divisional Disaster Management Committee (JPBB) in the division where they will operate in the state. — Bernama