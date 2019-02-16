No reason given for postponement of Saudi Arabia Crown Prince’s visit: Saifuddin

KUANTAN: Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah today said that no reason was given for the postponement of a visit by Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed Salman to Malaysia, which was originally scheduled to be on Monday (Feb 18).

He said he was informed on the postponement by the Saudi Arabian State Minister for Foreign Affairs Adel al Jubeir, with no new date given.

“He said the Saudi Arabia Crown Prince is disappointed for not being able to come, and normally, in diplomatic relations, we do not question because there is an understanding that there is a reason for the visit to be postponed,” he added.

Saifuddin, who is Indera Mahkota Member of Parliament, said this at a media conference after opening the “Lautan Kasih Hamparan Budi” programme at di Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Alor Akar here today.

It had been reported that Mohammed was scheduled in Malaysia for his maiden visit after being appointed the Crown Prince in 2017.

Saifuddin said such an understanding in diplomatic relations is also reflected in the postponement of the visit by Indonesian President Joko Widodo to Malaysia end of this month,

He said Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi met Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya yesterday to convey the matter.

“Ibu Retno handed over a letter from President Joko Widodo who apologised for having to postpone the visit due to the presidential election campaign in Indonesia,” he added.

Saifuddin said Malaysia sees its diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia and Indonesia as important and would wait for new dates on the visit from both countries. — Bernama