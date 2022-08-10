No record of payments from UKSB to Hishammuddin: Witness

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigating officer told the High Court that there was no record of payments made by Ultra Kirana Sdn Bhd (UKSB) to Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein (pix).

V. Mahendran, 38, said this was based on the statements taken from prosecution witnesses and checks carried out on the company’s ledger prepared by its former Administrative Manager David Tan Siong Sun.

He said this during the examination-in-chief by deputy public prosecutor Zander Lim Wai Keong in the trial of former Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi over the Foreign Visa System (VLN) project here today.

Zander Lim: Who were the witnesses?

Mahendran: David Tan, Harry Lee (former director of UKSB Harry Lee Vui Khiun) and Wan Quoris (former director of UKSB Wan Quoris Shah Wan Abdul Ghani)

Zander Lim: Based on the ledger, was Hishamuddin’s name written there?

Mahendran: No.

Ahmad Zahid, 69, is facing 33 charges of receiving bribes amounting to SG$13.56 million from UKSB for himself as Home Minister to extend the contract of the company as the operator of OSC service in China and the VLN system as well as to maintain the contract agreement to supply the VLN integrated system to the same company by the Home Ministry.

For another seven counts, he was charged with obtaining for himself SG$1,150,000, RM3 million, EURO15,000 and US$15,000 from the same company which has official links with his official duty.

He was charged with committing all the offences at Seri Satria, Precinct 16, Putrajaya, and Country Heights Kajang between October 2014 and March 2018.

The trial before Judge Datuk Mohd Yazid Mustafa continues tomorrow. - Bernama