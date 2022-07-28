No recruitment drive by Sulu group in Lahad Datu: Police

LAHAD DATU: Investigations and intelligence work have found that there is no specific group recruiting Filipino citizens of Sulu descent in Sabah, State Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah (pix) said.

He said police took seriously allegations on social media that the Sulu group was actively recruiting people in Lahad Datu, and therefore reminded all parties not to spread fake information or news that could cause public alarm.

However, he said Sabah police were conducting an investigation about Sulu Sultaniyah Darul Islam personal identification documents being issued.

“Preliminary investigations found that the activity was carried out by an individual who took the opportunity to make personal profits,” he said in a statement today.

Prior to this, Malaysia International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) secretary Datuk Hishamuddin Hashim claimed that there were activities being carried out by certain parties to recruit local citizens in Lahad Datu by providing identity documents related to the Sulu group. — Bernama