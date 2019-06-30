No replacement classes for schools closed due to air pollution

JOHOR BARU: There will be no replacement school sessions for all 111 national and secondary schools closed in Pasir Gudang since last Tuesday (June 25) due to air pollution which caused respiratory problems and vomiting among students.

Johor Education director Azman Adnan said, however, he would ensure that the schools make an alignment if there were any deficit in learning during the closure of the schools.

“We will ensure that the alignment will be made by the schools through specific learning activities. This (alignment) we will leave it to the schools.

“The alignment includes additional classes. But during the period of closure the State Education Department has provided various alternative study materials which can be obtained via WhatsApp, Telegram, email, virtual learning environment (VLE) and Eduweb Tv,” he told reporters after visiting Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pasir Gudang Empat, here today.

Azman said that, overall, schools which reopened today operated as usual and students attendance was good.

“So far, the school session has been normal and students also seem to be looking forward to going back to their schools today,” he said.

He said at the same time, the State Health Department would also provide safety and prevention briefings to 18 schools today including Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tanjung Puteri Resort, SMK Taman Nusa Damai, SK Pasir Gudang Empat and SK Kopok. — Bernama