No replacement classes for schools closed due to chemical pollution

JOHOR BARU: All 111 schools closed due to the chemical waste pollution in Sungai Kim Kim need not hold replacement classes.

Johor Islamic Religious Affairs and Education Committee chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said that teaching and learning sessions (PNPs) at all the schools would go on as usual, after the schools re-open on Sunday (March 31).

“Since we have declared the school closure due to safety reasons (disaster), then the leave need not be replaced.

“Examinations will also not be postponed, but teachers are expected to complete the syllabus to ensure that students are prepared to take the exams,” he said.

He said this in response to a statement by Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik on Tuesday, who has left it to the State Education Department to decide whether replacement classes should be held for the period the schools were closed.

Aminolhuda told this to reporters after participating in a post Sungai Kim Kim pollution gotong-royong programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Tanjung Puteri Resort, here today. — Bernama