PASIR MAS: There have been no reports of infectious disease outbreaks at temporary relief centres (PPS) in the state, according to the Kelantan Health Department.

Its director Datuk Dr Zaini Hussin said the department had made early preparations to face the monsoon season by setting up 15 medical and health teams that were stationed at the PPS.

“The medical teams are responsible to curb the occurrence of infectious diseases among evacuees while the health teams are assigned to ensure the cleanliness of the food prepared at the PPS and their surrounding areas,” he told reporters.

He said this after attending the handing over of flood relief contributions at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bakong here today.

At the event, the Tengku Mahkota of Kelantan Dr Tengku Muhammad Fa-iz Petra handed over the aid to 166 flood victims from Kampung Bakong, Kampung Kubang Binjai, Kampung Kubang Tembakan and Kampung Kubang Pak Hitam.

Dr Zaini said the department had also identified high-risk individuals living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to avoid any unwanted events.

“We have also directed medical staff to take appropriate action to ensure high-risk individuals such as patients requiring haemodialysis treatment and pregnant women will be able to receive treatment even during floods.

“Although there are some health clinics that are affected by the flood, their staff can still provide health services at nearby PPS,” he said. — Bernama