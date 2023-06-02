No report of Malaysians affected in Turkiye earthquake so far

PUTRAJAYA: No Malaysians were reported to be affected by the 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkiye’s southern province of Kahramanmaras early Monday.

Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) in a short statement shared via WhatsApp said the Malaysian Embassy in Ankara and the Consulate General in Istanbul are currently liaising with the local authorities for the latest updates.

“Thus far, our missions have not received any report of Malaysians involved in the earthquake,“ it said.

The Malaysian Embassy in Ankara is reachable via phone at +(90) 312 4463547/ 48 or +(90) 534 4571006 (after office hour) or email mwankara@kln.gov.my.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General in Istanbul can be contacted through phone at +(90) 212 9891001/ 09 or +(90) 551 7112174 (after office hours) or email mwistanbul@kln.gov.my.

According to media reports, at least 76 people were killed and 440 others injured after a 7.4 magnitude quake struck southern Turkiye at 4.17 am (0117 GMT) Monday.

The quake occurred at a depth of 7 kilometres, followed by second and third earthquakes that struck Gaziantep province, with magnitudes of 6.4 and 6.5, respectively.

Neighbouring country Syria was also affected with 237 people killed and at least 639 injured as strong tremors hit Idlib, Aleppo, Hama, Latakia, and Raqqa regions. - Bernama