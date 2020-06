KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Foreign Affair (Wisma Putra) confirmed that no report or official notification has been received on any Malaysian involved or injured in the series of violent riots in over 70 cities across the United States (US), following the death of George Floyd during a police arrest in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on May 25.

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein (pix) said generally, Malaysians were reported to be safe and out of harm’s way, while being advised to continue adhering to safety instructions, including curfews imposed by the US local authorities and being vigilant in ensuring their safety.

“Our Malaysian missions in Washington D.C, New York and Los Angeles are monitoring the situation and are constantly in touch with Malaysians in the United States to share information and obtain the latest developments on the ground.

“Malaysians in need of consular assistance are advised to contact Malaysian Missions at the above locations and to continue to be calm while constantly keeping abreast of developments through the local news,“ he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, regarding the riots in the US, he said any approach which results in loss of life, injury and loss of property and business will most certainly not benefit anyone. — Bernama