No report over graft claims in Slim By-Election - Perak Cops

BAGAN SERAI: Police have not received any report of voters in the recent Slim state by-election being bribed with money as alleged by former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said if the allegation was true, police will ask the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Election Commission (EC) to conduct investigations on the matter.

“Those who have information related to corruption are urged to lodge reports at the nearest police station. So far, we have not received any reports.

“We have only received five reports related to other election offences,” he told reporters after witnessing the duty handover ceremony of the Kerian district police chief post here today.

Ipoh deputy police chief (operations) Supt Mazuki Mat took over the post from ACP Omar Bakthtiar Yaacob who has been appointed as Kuala Kangsar district police chief.

Meanwhile, commenting on illegal online gambling activities, Razarudin said police have made 30 applications to Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to cut the electricity supply of premises involved in such activities in Perak.-Bernama