No reports of doctors involved in ProSPEC burdened with repayments

KUALA LUMPUR: There have been no reports of doctors involved in the Professional Entrepreneur Development Programme (ProSPEC) being burdened with business financing repayments, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang (pix) said the professional financing scheme, which was introduced in 2018, aimed at helping entrepreneurs from among the professionals to develop businesses with the initial implementation focusing on the medical field.

“ProSPEC’s focus is through the creation of a network of clinics under one brand, U.n.i Klinik, with a uniform corporate image and offering services to the people at reasonable rates.

“So far, there has been no report that the doctors (involved) were overburdened. The response to this service has been very good,“ she said when replying to a question from R. Yuneswaran (PH-Segamat).

Commenting further, Rubiah said the U.n.i Klinik programme had helped doctors to be business owners and to date, a total of 55 doctors have opened their own clinics covering 66 branches.

She added that it had also created nearly 235 jobs.

“This programme has been expanded to the fields of pharmacy and dentistry and now U.n.i Farmasi has 15 branches while U.n.i Dental has 16 branches and created 109 jobs,“ she said. -Bernama