No reshuffle in PDRM, says IGP

PORT KLANG: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will not undergo any major revamp following the change of federal government, according to Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador.

This, he said, was because PDRM was an agency established to protect the country, not to serve any political party.

As such, he stressed, the security force would continue to play its role in maintaining national security in accordance with the Federal Constitution and the Police Act.

“The police force will remain a police force for the country, not for the political party and we will carry out our duty as outlined in the Constitution.

“Just like other departments, the police will continue to play its role and there’s no reshuffle in the PDRM, unless the government decides to do so,” he told a press conference after the signing of the National Maritime Safety and Security Strategic Cooperation Declaration between PDRM and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) today.

Also present were MMEA director-general Maritime Admiral Datuk Mohd Zubil Mat Som and Home Ministry deputy secretary-general (security) Datuk Zainal Abidin Abu Hassan.

Commenting on allegations by certain parties that police acted too strongly to tackle the illegal gathering in the capital following the recent change of federal government, Abdul Hamid said they respected the democratic principles and people’s right to gather and speak.

However, he said, these rights should be exercised prudently.

“If they want to gather, they must adhere to the 2012 Peaceful Assembly Act and, if they want to make speeches, there’s no need to use threats or touch on issues of religion, the Malay Rulers and race.”

Commenting on the declaration between PDRM and MMEA, Abdul Hamid said the strategic cooperation involved field operations, trainings, courses, sharing of information, assets and facilities between the two agencies for the nation’s maritime protection.

He was confident that the cooperation would have a positive impact on PDRM, MMEA and public. - Bernama