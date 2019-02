KUALA LUMPUR: Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) was not found to have sabotaged the Government, as usually only the speech of the Prime Minister is broadcast live by the national station, Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo, said.

The government does not control how RTM and the National News Agency (Bernama) reports; they are free to report whatever they deemed is appropriate for the viewers and listeners, Gobind said.

“There’s no restriction to what they report,“ he told reporters after attending the Human Rights Commission (Suhakam)’s meet the press programme here today.

“I have told them that at the end of day, it is for them to decide what they want to report, what slant they want to take and how they think that the report should be.”

“I think that is something I’ve said from the start and I maintained that (stand).”

Earlier, an aide to Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook had questioned why RTM had not broadcast live the speech of the minister during the live telecast of the national Chinese New Year celebrations in Seremban recently.