KUCHING: There are no restrictions on all the community leaders attending any official Federal ministerial function in Sarawak, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas (pix).

He said the community leaders could join the programme or function as long as it was officiated by a Federal minister or deputy minister.

He was replying to David Wong Kee Woan (PH-Pelawan) on state-federal ties in his winding-up speech for his ministry at the Sarawak Legislative Assembly sitting here today

Uggah who is also Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, also said the government was in the process of appointing a consultant to undertake the study which will cover various aspects of the Native Courts.

“The outcome and delivery of the study will be a master plan and recommended action plans on the restructuring and elevation of current Native Courts of Sarawak particularly in terms of its organisational structure and manpower, special powers and jurisdiction with regards to native customary land, laws and customs,” he said.

Meanwhile, on state security, he said work on the Ba’kelalan and Lawas Immigration Control Posts which began on May 31, 2017, is expected to be completed in July this year, to boost border security.

The Immigration Department is also working with State National Security Council to identify strategic locations for the Immigration Control Posts in Telok Melano and Lundu.

“The General Operations Force has also increased its personnel at the Teluk Melano Security Control Post by 50 per cent,” he said.

Uggah added that the Lundu District Police Headquarters had conducted patrols and surprise checks every day along the Pan-Borneo Highway since it was opened. — Bernama