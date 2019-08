PUTRAJAYA: The Human Resource Ministry today denied that the Labour Department of Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) is offering funds of RM8,500 to the people as viralled.

In a statement here, the ministry said that the department does not have any connection to the fund offered via http://bit.ly/Gov-MY.

The statement said that the department had never advertised the matter in its main website and the irresponsible act had created confusion to the public and tarnished the department’s image.

The ministry advised the public to be wary of any information not validated by the ministry or department and to report to the police if they had become victims of the scam. — Benama