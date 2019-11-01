No room in PDRM for those without integrity: Deputy IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no room in the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for any officer and personnel who disobeys orders and lacks integrity while carrying out his duties, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor.

Apart from disciplinary action, he said the PDRM could also remove them from serving the force.

“This is in line with the main focus of Inspector-General of Police (Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador), which is to enhance the integrity and accountability of the police officers and personnel.

“Any recalcitrant police officers and personnel will be subjected to stern action including expulsion from the force,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the 2019 District Police Chiefs seminar at the Royal Malaysia Police College (Maktab PDRM), here today.

Mazlan said he strongly believed that the district police chiefs had implemented good steps to ensure the integrity of his subordinates.

A total of 156 district police chiefs nationwide attended the three-day seminar, which ended today.

Commenting on the seminar, Mazlan said it focused on current issues and policies outlined by the top management to be implemented at the district level.

Apart from issues related to integrity and discipline, the seminar also stressed on ways to improve the service delivery system and the establishment of an Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) that was viewed as timely.

“We want the district police chiefs to improve governance and the level of services to the community, they also need to be more responsive in providing services to the community especially in the process of investigation of the cases and reports.

“I believe there are aggrieved members of the community who have poor understanding when comes to police investigation, case development and so on. That’s why we want them to connect directly with the community,” he said. — Bernama