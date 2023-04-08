No rules preventing Suhakam commissioner from becoming election candidate

RAWANG: There is no regulation which prevents the candidacy of Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) commissioner Hasnal Rezua Merican Habib Merican to represent Barisan Nasional (BN) in the Kuang state constituency in the Selangor state election.

Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he had reviewed the matter with lawyers on nominating Hasnal Rezua Merican.

“There is not even one regulation which bars (the nomination) and I have referred it to our lawyers,” he said in a Kuang constituency ceramah at Bandar Tasik Puteri, tonight.

“Actually, we should be grateful because a figure in Suhakam who all this time saw that the fountain of justice should be realised and now that he is a BN candidate, he should not be considered unable to uphold the fountain of justice,“ he said.

Hasnal Rezua Merican who was nominated to represent BN for the Kuang state seat will face off against incumbent, Sallehudin Amiruddin (Independent) and Mohd Rafiq Abdullah (PN-BERSATU).

Ahmad Zahid said besides being a product of Suhakam, Hasnal Rezua Merican is a legal practitioner and he thinks that such a figure should be supported not only by Kuang voters, but should also be supported by the professional body concerned.

However, he said, according to ethics, it is more appropriate for Hasnal Rezua Merican to withdraw from Suhakam to focus his services on the people of Kuang.

Regarding the campaign performance of the Unity Government parties in the six states involved in the state polls, Ahmad Zahid said he was still not satisfied.

“The campaigning period is until August 8 which is for early voters and from August 8 to August 12, the period is short but we are confident that if we are satisfied from now on then we will not work,“ he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister said he would once again go down to the six states with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to greet the machinery and the voters.

“Also for the voters concerned, we will serve some new things as game changers for these six states,“ he said.

The state election in Terengganu, Kelantan, Kedah, Selangor, Penang and Negeri Sembilan on August 12 will be held simultaneously with the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, with early voting set for August 8. - Bernama