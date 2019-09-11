‘No rush for Gojek, as no demand for e-hailing motorcycle service in Penang’

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) said the state government is in no rush to see the implementation of the e-hailing motorcycle service in Penang.

He said that demands towards Gojek, one of such services offered and mooted by Putrajaya recently, was not high enough to have it kicked off in the state.

“If we want Gojek to be implemented, then a demand must be established first. If Penangites can accept this (Gojek) as a mode of transport, then maybe it can be introduced, but if otherwise, we can wait for Kuala Lumpur to experience the service first,” he told reporters after launching the Penang Asia Food Culture here last night.

According to Chow even the existing Penang bus service has yet to reach its maximum efficiency.

“I believe it is up to Putrajaya to decide whether the towns and cities in Penang, as well as the rest of the country, can receive this service whereas other destinations may not be suitable due to different circumstances and conditions,” he said. — Bernama