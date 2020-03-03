No rush to decide to join cabinet or not: Abang Johari

KUCHING: The issue of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) being part of the federal Cabinet is secondary compared to the interests of the country, said GPS chairman and Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Tun Openg (pix) today.

Abang Johari also said that he would need some time to decide on the matter.

“Let me see it first ... assuming there is an invitation but that is secondary. The country must come first,” he told reporters after attending a Religious Harmony Forum in conjunction with the World Interfaith Harmony Week organised by the Sarawak Islamic Centre here.

He made the remarks when asked whether he had decided about the coalition joining the federal Cabinet after GPS chief whip Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof yesterday said that the coalition’s leadership had given full mandate to Abang Johari to decide.

Talk on the possible inclusion of the GPS representatives in the new Cabinet line-up arose after the Sarawak-based coalition threw their support behind Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as the 8th Prime Minister following more than a week of political tumult involving the Federal government.

Muhyiddin was sworn-in as the new Prime Minister before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on Sunday. - Bernama