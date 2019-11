KUALA LUMPUR: The government must first ensure there are no lapses in law once the Sedition Act is repealed, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said the government is still carrying out a study on the Act to ensure that offences against the royal institution, races and religions (3Rs) are maintained.

“This could be done by including them in existing laws such as the Penal Code or enacting a new law if necessary. We won’t rush into abolishing the Act. Better safe than sorry,” he said.

Mohd Azis was responding to Fahmi Fadzil (PH-Lembah Pantai), who asked how committed the ruling coalition was to doing away with the controversial act.

He said he could not give a specific time by which the Sedition Act would be abolished.

Ramkarpal Singh (PH-Bukit Gelugor) in his supplementary question asked Mohd Azis to provide a definite answer as to whether the government was committed to repealing the act.

“The people are fed up with these excuses and the promise to abolish the act was part of the Pakatan Harapan manifesto. You (Mohd Azis) are saying there would be no loopholes, should the Sedition Act 1948 be repealed ... I want to know how committed is the government in fulfilling its promise?” Ramkarpal asked.

To this, Mohd Azis said the government remains committed (to abolishing the act).

“In fact, the home minister (Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin) in the post-Cabinet meeting last night (Wednesday night) said the government must expedite this matter,” he said.

To another question, Azis said there are 11 acts that overlap with the Sedition Act, including the Election Offences Act, Criminal Procedure Act and Societies Act.

According to him, despite efforts by the ministry, there were those who were adamant in causing disorder, especially with regards to religion, race and the royal institution.

“The government will not compromise in matters involving sensitive issues, especially the spread of information that could disrupt the harmony between the various races and religions in the country.”