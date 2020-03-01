No sacking of members who supported former leaders: Anwar

PETALING JAYA: Several PKR leaders who were earlier seen supporting former PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and his group would not be sacked from the party.

On the other hand, PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the party accepted the explanation of several leaders concerned who claimed they were cheated and betrayed.

“No, no, They are not leaving the party. I accept (their explanations) that they are still loyal. In the meeting, they said they supported them but did not know of the coalition with PAS, Umno or wished to betray the party, so we are not blaming the supporters.

“They admitted they were duped by the game of several leaders, so I need to defuse the situation to strengthen the party,” he told reporters after chairing a special meeting with PKR MPs and assemblymen.

Among those present were PKR vice-president Tian Chua, Wanita chief Haniza Mohamed Talha, deputy Wanita chief Daroyah Alwi and Seberang Jaya assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin.

In this regard, Anwar said PKR decided to continue with the party’s stand to focus on the people’s agenda, defending justice and to stop the robbery of public assets.

When asked whether his position as the 8th Prime Minister was stolen from him, Anwar said he accepted the fact positively.

“I mean clearly there was treachery, but as I have said we have to move on. I was magnanimous enough to accept that we need to form this understanding with Tun M (Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad),“ he said. - Bernama