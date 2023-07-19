No selective prosecution, persecution, says AGC

KUALA LUMPUR: The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) has denied allegations of politically motivated selective prosecution and persecution of any individual who is alleged to have committed an offence.

Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun, in a statement today, stressed that any decision to frame charges against any individual is based on evidence and facts, and not due to the demands of any party.

“The decision is based on evidence in the investigation papers, and does not favour any party based on integrity to ensure victims, witnesses, the accused and the public obtain appropriate justice according to the powers of the Attorney General under Section 145(3) of the Federal Constitution,” the statement read.

The statement comes in the wake of claims of politically motivated selective prosecution and persecution in a recent case.

Yesterday, Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor was charged in two Selayang Sessions Courts here with two counts of sedition under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 for allegedly inciting the public over his remarks on the appointment of the Selangor Menteri Besar and the establishment of the Unity Government in a political talk last week.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

According to the Attorney-General, if there is strong evidence of any individual committing an offence under any provision of the law, the said individual can be prosecuted by the AGC based on the provisions of the law regardless of that person’s status and background.

Muhammad Sanusi was arrested at about 3 am in Kuala Lumpur yesterday after the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) said their calls to him and his officers for him to be present in court “were rejected”.

Following this, several parties criticised his arrest at 3 am and alleged the charges framed against him to be politically motivated selective prosecution. -Bernama