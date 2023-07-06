No show of opposition MPs in Parliament today, claim PH

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan MPs claim there has been a ‘no show’ of the opposition MPs in the Dewan Rakyat for the ongoing debate on the 2021 Auditor-General’s Report.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), at 2.45pm, Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker Alice Lau said no opposition MPs were present during today’s (June 6) parliament session.

Bentong MP, Young Syefura Othman said as of 2.51 pm, the opposition benches were still empty.

Perikatan Nasional (PN) MPs had prior to this said that a debate on the report was not warranted as it fell under the purview of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

Jerantut MP, Khairil Nizam Khirudin said the opposition did not wish to participate in the ongoing debate and had denied claims that they were boycotting proceedings.

He was reported to have said that PN already agreed with the contents of the report, hence there was no need for the matter to be debated in parliament.

Meanwhile, a report by NST said several government MPs expressed their disappointment over the incident.

Bangi MP Syahredzan Johan described the opposition’s actions as embarrassing, given the fact that there were guests present at the Dewan Rakyat.

“I hope they (the guests) can see that there are no opposition (members). They have not come since we started the afternoon session.

“I do not know what to say but this is disappointing. I hope all Malaysians can see their attitude,” Syahredzan said.

Jelutong MP RSN Rayer proposed to deduct the opposition’s allowances for their absence in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“Their allowance is rakyat’s money. They are not present in Dewan Rakyat but sit outside at the lobby, chatting and drinking coffee. It is embarrassing,“ he said.

Backing up Rayer’s suggestion, Bentong MP Young Shefura Othman had agreed with his proposal, dubbing the act as “irresponsible”.

“I do not know if they are maybe afraid (of this debate) but it is irresponsible of them as they are entrusted with duties by the people,“ she said.