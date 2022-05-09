‘No single political party can form govt’

KUALA LUMPUR: No single political party can contest in the next general election and win enough seats to form the government, said Kulim Bandar Baru member of Parliament Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said based on past state and general election statistics, the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition’s popularity has been on the wane.

“It is clear from popular vote counts that since 2008, 60% of voters have not been choosing BN, but it kept winning state elections as ballots were split,” he told theSun.

Saifuddin, who joined Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in 1999 after leaving Umno, said it does not take rocket science to realise what is happening in the country.

“Pakatan Harapan (PH) must get support from political parties in Sabah and Sarawak, as well as parties in the peninsula to form a coalition.”

Saifuddin, who is PKR secretary-general, also claimed that low voter turnout was one of the factors PH lost in several state elections.

“People are frustrated and couldn’t care less about what is going on politically. PH must offer solutions and a manifesto with formulas for public-interest issues to get them to vote.”

He said PH can either maintain its ego, do nothing to change the situation, enter the general election fray unprepared and end up repeating its mistakes, or strengthen the party machinery and offer a better manifesto.

“Also, be open to collaboration, but offer no specific terms. We must aim to maximise our strengths and minimise perceived weaknesses.”

Umno Putrajaya division deputy chief Ahmad Faisal Abdul Karim said the PH coalition could keep hoping, but the fact of the matter is Malaysia does not recognise popularity vote.

“They tried in 2018 with their tagline, Ini Kalilah and failed miserably.”

He said the people’s voting trend is a direct result of PH’s administration for 22 months.

“They made empty promises. They did not achieve any of the pledges they made.”

He said people felt cheated when PH failed to deliver on promises to abolish the National Higher Education Fund Corporation education loan repayment scheme, have toll free highways, and stabilise petrol prices, among others.

Saifuddin, who is also Pantai Jerejak state assemblyman, is contesting for the PKR number two seat in the upcoming party elections on May 13.

“In any political election, even internal polls, there will be friction among candidates. But let me be clear on one thing ... attacks must focus on me, not the party.”

He stressed that he could condone personal attacks but would not tolerate attacks against PKR.

“Between the two, I ask members to prioritise the party when making their decisions. Choose the candidate whom they believe can bring strength and improvements to the party.”