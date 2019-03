KUALA LUMPUR: Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa has admitted that no single race can govern the country, despite his party firming up its alliance with PAS.

“The next step forward is not to stop at Umno-PAS (political) cooperation, we have to look beyond the Umno-PAS by also working with non-Muslim (non-Malay) political parties.

“Our country is a multiracial country, there is no way one single race can run the country, we need to cooperate with everybody,” he said when met at the Parliament lobby today.

Annuar was answering a question on the status of the recently formed coalition with PAS, and their intention to form a unity government in states ruled by both parties.

Barisan Nasional (BN) through Umno and now PAS oversees the state governments in Perlis, Pahang, Kelantan and Terengganu.

“With regards to Kedah and Perak state governments (who are under Pakatan Harapan), it will remain status quo, as it depends on the elected representatives there.”

“If they anticipate some changes to take place, it is up to them as presently Pakatan has a slim (simple) majority simply because a few former BN assemblymen had crossed over,” he said.

Annuar also reiterated that a 10-men technical committee comprising of five PAS and five Umno leaders has been formed and will meet before the end of the month to discuss their future plans.

The committee would look at the entire national political scenario when conducting their studies on how their cooperation can move forward.

Umno and PAS recently announced their political “marriage” after joining forces at the recent Semenyih and Cameron Highlands state and parliamentary by-elections, which saw them defeating PH in both polls.

They won the Semenyih state seat from PH, who were the incumbent party.